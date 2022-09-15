Kangana Ranaut has attacked Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra once again. After calling the fantasy adventure a 'disaster' and bashing director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar in a series of posts on her Instagram stories, the actress has now raised doubt over the film's box office collection.

Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet by a news portal and questioned the producers' claim that Brahmastra is a box office success. She claimed that the portal has exposed the alleged lies spread by the film's team.

The tweet called the film a big failure with a total worldwide box office collection of Rs 246 crore against a supposed budget of Rs 650 Crore.

Reacting to it, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "The film has been declared the biggest hit at mere Rs 144 crore (cost 650 cr) this is only to put in perspective how movie mafia works. It's they who decide which film will be declared a hit and which will be called a flop regardless of its collections or recoveries. They choose who to hype, who to boycott. Here they stand exposed."

Last week, Kangana Ranaut had questioned Ayan Mukerji's filmmaking skills and said that anyone who calls him a genius should be jailed. She had claimed that he had taken 12 years to make Brahmastra in which he had replaced 14 DOPs, shot for more than 400 days, changed 85 ADs and burnt Rs '600 Crore to ashes'.

The actress had also alleged that he had tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film's name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva at the last minute because of Baahubali success. "Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it's not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din," she had written in her post.

With regards to work, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming directorial Emergency in which she is essaying the role of India's former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi.