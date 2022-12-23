Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She ‘Denied Insane Amount Of Money' To DANCE At Weddings & Private Parties

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind after her Twitter account got suspended, keeps sharing her thoughts on Instagram. Nearly hours ago, the actress took to Insta stories and shared a video of Asha Bhosle where she is seen talking about her elder sister and legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. In her Instagram Story, Kangana shared that she was offered an insane amount of money to perform at private parties and weddings, which she denied.

In the throwback video, veteran singer Asha Bhosle can be seen saying how Lata Mangeshkar was against this practise of singing and performing at wedding celebrations and parties. She shared that her elder sister was once offered millions of dollars to sing at a wedding function. However, Lata had refused the offer. "Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mein... (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her)," Asha said.

Advertisement

Sharing a small video clip of Asha Bhosle from a reality show, Kangana wrote on her Instagram, "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money...glad to come across this video... Lataji truly so inspiring."