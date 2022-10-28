Kangana Ranaut Lauds Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter; Shares Post Of A Fan Who Wants Her Account Restored

Known for unabashed and controversial tweets, Kangana Ranaut had her Twitter Account permanently suspended for repeated violation of rules when she was accused of making vitriolic comments on the violence in West Bengal. Many of her fans have been petitioning the management since then to restore her account but to no avail. However, a ray of hope has emerged as Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter today. Kangana reacted to the news by applauding the SpaceX CEO and sharing a fan's post in which they request him to restore her account.

Kangana posted two Instagram stories on her account today to congratulate Elon Musk on his Twitter takeover and posted to stories in the process. The first post shows a picture of Musk with a man holding a smartphone that has Elon's Twitter account on the screen. Below the photo is five clap emojis, symbolizing Kangana hailing the millionaire's step. In the second post, she shared the comment of an account holder by the name of moron_humor who wrote, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'...Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk..." Below the tweet, the user added the 'Protect Free Speech' sticker.

Kangana shared another story hours after her morning post where she again posted a photo of another Twitter user named desimojito. The tweet said, "Hell @elonmusk, Please restore Kangana Ranaut's account, it was suspended by the Leftist staff of Twitter. Thank you."

It is evident from the posts that more than Kangana, her fans want her to return to Twitter and are eagerly waiting to read her tweets. Only time will tell if Elon delivers on his promise to provide freedom of speech and agrees to restore Ranaut's account or not.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working in her directorial venture Emergency where she will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will be next seen in Tejas where she will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot. Recently, she announced that she will appear in yet another biopic, this time, she will play the Bengali Theatre actress, Noti Binodini. The film will be written by Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.