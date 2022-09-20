Ever since Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in theatres, actress Kangana Ranaut has been continuously attacking it left, right and centre. After targeting the film's director Ayan Mukerji and questioning the film's 'hit' status, the Dhaakad actress recently target the film's producer Karan Johar in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Yesterday, director Vivek Agnihotri had reacted to reports stating that the box office collection of Brahmastra has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of his directorial The Kashmir Files.

Kangana shared a screenshot of Vivek's tweet and wrote, "Now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar (what are you, Karan Johar)." She also added a laughing emoticon to her note.

The actress posted another tweet about Brahmastra box office and post Covid-19 pandemic 'verdict model' on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Post pandemic verdict model, especially invented for Karan Johar films... BTW (by the way) Thugs of Hindostan (2018) earned around ₹280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around ₹280 crore... Lekin (but) they didn't spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh (otherwise) with the new KJo (Karan Johar) models, no film will ever flop." She also added the hashtag 'just saying' to her post.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor recently clapped back at Kangana in an interview and broke down the economics of Brahmastra after the latter called the film a 'disaster' and claimed that Ayan Mukerji burnt Rs 600 Crore to ashes.

He explained that budget of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is not limited to just one film but the next two films lined up as well in the trilogy. Kapoor also added that the figures (for this film) that are floating around in the media are wrong.