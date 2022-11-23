Kangana Ranaut On Shraddha Walkar’s 2020 Complaint Letter: He Blackmailed Her And Fulfilled His Dexter Fantasy

Shraddha Walkar Sought Help From Police Two Years Ago

It was reported that Shraddha had filed a complaint against Aftab at Mumbai's Vasai police station seeking help. In the hand written letter, Shraddha had accused Aftab of physical assualt and mentioned that he had tried to kill her. 'Today he tried to kill me suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces. If something happens to me, you should know who to go after,' she wrote in her letter to police.

Aftab Fulfilled His Dexter Fantasy: Kangana Ranaut

Sharing Shraddha's hand written complaint on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote a long note and stated that Aftab fulfilled his Dexter fantasy in the case. 'This is the letter that Shraddha wrote to police in 2020, pleading for help. He always used to choke her and threatened to cut her in pieces - she has mentioned that he was blackmailing her but how did he manage to brainwash her and take her to Delhi. He isolated her and then fulfilled his Dexter fantasy,' she wrote.

Promise Of Marriage Is A Bait All Girls Take, Says Kangana Ranaut

Further in her note, Kangana wrote, 'We all know the answer 'promise of marriage' a bait all girls take, she was not weak or emotionally needy... She as just a girl born to dress and feed the dolls, take care of them and nurture them, make their beds and tell them bed time stories, unfortunately she had the heart of a female and it's promotive instinct is to protect and heal'.

Shraddha Was In A Fairy Tale Fighting The Dark Demons: Kangana

Kangana concluded the note saying Shraddha went too far to fight the dark demons in her fairy tale. 'A woman is essentially a womb a mother like our earth who sees no discrimination in those who deserve her and those who don't ... she believes in fairyland and believes that the world needs her love to heal, she us the feminine goddess of healing powers, she was not weak she was just a girl who thought she was in a fairy tale fighting the dark demons of her hero for we all know love triumphs all ... she went too far to fight his demons but he wanted them to win and they did,' she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut Busy With Emergency

Talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her much anticipated movie Emergency which is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. She will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie and her look from the movie is already grabbing the eyeballs.