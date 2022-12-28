Kangana Ranaut On Tunisha Sharma Death: Give ‘Immediate DEATH Sentence' To Those Who Exploit Women

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken nature, from time to time keeps her fans updated with her life activities and also shares her unfiltered opinions on the happenings around the world. The recent suicide case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has shocked many in the industry and her fans. Kangana, who never shies away from keeping her political and social viewpoints in public, has reacted to her untimely death.

Sharing her piece of mind on Tunisha Sharma's shocking death, Ranaut penned a long note on her Instagram Story section and wrote a heartfelt message for the departed soul. Her note reads, "A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationships, or even a loved one but she can never had love, for the other person. Her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally..."

