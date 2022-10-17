Kangana Ranaut often grabs eyeballs for her controversial posts on social media. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to recall an incident where an editor of a top publication had penned an article about her claiming that Kangana is a witch who practised black magic.
Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being Called A Witch Who Practised Black Magic For Success; 'Didn't Let Them Burn Me'
Kangana took to her Instagram stories a video of Sadhguru talking about how women were burnt alive 200 years ago because they were considered to be witches. She captioned it as, "If you have super powers you will be called a witch...I was called a witch but I didn't let them burn me...instead I...he he he I must be a real witch wohahaa aabra ka dabra (fire emoji)."
The Dhaakad actress continued, "In 2016 one of the leading print editors @saritatanwar2707 wrote a piece in her paper that her investigative journo skills have landed her proofs of my black magic skills and she is more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets) that I send on Diwali to everyone as gifts ...."
Kangana further sarcastically mentioned that since no one could understand how she made it to the top, they concluded that it was 'black magic'.
The actress wrote, "Ha ha those days were fun, no one could figure with no filmi background, education, guidance, agency, groups or friends/boyfriends I made it to the top... so they all collectively came up with one answer BLACK MAGIC !!"
For the unversed, a couple of years ago, Kangana Ranaut's ex-boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Suman had alleged that the actress had made him drink her period blood where they were in a relationship.
Speaking about work, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Razneesh Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad which was a box office disaster. The actress is currently busy filming her upcoming directorial Emergency. She will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara's upcoming film Tejas.
