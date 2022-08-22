Kangana Ranaut is back in the news for another controversy. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at a popular magazine for nominating and inviting her to their award show. The Dhaakad actress even claimed that she will sue the magazine for the same.

Now, the magazine has revoked Kangana's nomination for the Best Actress Award for Thalaivii and condemned her remarks with a strongly-worded statement.

The statement read, "It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. For six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency. It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry".

It further mentioned, "As is customary during the awards, Filmfare's Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation.The exact message was as follows 'Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It'll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It'll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.' At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made. This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015)".

"Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill," the publication concluded its statement.

Following this statement, Kangana Ranaut once again took to social media and thanked her fans for supporting her in her fight against 'corrupt system'. However, she also added that she will go ahead with her decision of taking a legal action against the reputed publication. She claimed that her endeavour is to put an end to 'unethical practices and malicious award shows."

Speaking about Thalaivii, the film, a biopic, helmed by AL Vijay features Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.