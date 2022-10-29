Kangana Ranaut Says Her Prediction Of 'Doom Of Ex Twitter Heads' Is Labelled As 'Witchcraft'

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her fearless opinions, is making headlines lately because her supporters want Elon Musk to restore her Twitter account. Acknowledging her supporters' request, Kangana revealed that she had predicted "the doom of ex-Twitter heads." The actress also said that she can predict the future.

Taking to Instagram Stories, The Dhaakad actor wrote, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago.... Another prediction came true." Along with the text, she posted a screenshot of a tweet that showed her at the top of Twitter trends. The fan account's original tweet read, "Restore my queen Kangana Ranaut's account. Queen #KanganaRanaut is trending."

In another Story she said, "I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future..some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft..for how long we going to dismiss a woman's genius like this..."

"it's not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills.. Above all it takes dissolution of one's own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about," she added.

Kangana yesterday (October 29) hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for taking control over the microblogging site. On Friday (October 29), the actress reshared a fan's post that urged Musk to restore her account and posted the actor's blocked account and former US President Donald Trump's statement.

The person whose username goes by moron_humo captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.." Alongside, she also shared screenshots of news article with headlines that read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'.

For the unversed, Kangana's Twitter account was permanently blocked last May for "repeated violation of Twitter rules".

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranuat, who was last seen in Dhaakad, is currently working on the historical drama Emergency. She plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the story is based on the emergency period that was declared in 1975. It will be Ranaut's solo project as a director. She also has Tejas.