After garnering immense success in the Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is going to star next in the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency, a film that she directed herself. It seems Ranaut wants to travel in the biopic wagon for a little while longer as she is getting ready to appear in yet another biopic; this time as acclaimed Bengali Theatre actress Noti Binodini.
Kangana Ranaut Set To Appear In Yet Another Biopic; This Time As Bengali Theatre Actress Noti Binodini
Parineeta and Mardani fame Pradeep Sarkaar is going to direct the film while Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia will work on the script. In a press statement, Kangana spoke highly of the writer-director duo and said, "I am a big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar Ji and am very happy for the opportunity. This is also my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia Ji and am very thrilled to be a part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists in the country."
For the unversed, Noti Binodini AKA Binodini Dasi was born into prostitution in 1863. Under the mentorship of Calcutta National Theatre founder Girish Chandra Ghosh, she played her first theatre role at the age of twelve. Binodini had a short-lived but impactful actress career of 11 years, in which she played over 80 characters. She appeared in iconic roles of Sita, Draupadi, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkudala, to name a few. She is also one of the first South Asian women of the 19th century to write an autobiography. Noti Binodini was also credited to have invented some modern make-up techniques that are prevalent in the entertainment industry today.
Apart from Emergency and the Binodini biopic, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, where she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.
- Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being Called A Witch Who Practised Black Magic For Success; 'Didn't Let Them Burn Me'
- Kangana Ranaut Mocks Brahmastra's Box Office Numbers Again; 'Karan Johar Ji Aap Kya Cheeze Ho Yaar'
- Ranbir Kapoor Defends Brahmastra's Hit Status; 'Its Budget Is Not Just For One Film But The Whole Trilogy'
- Kangana Ranaut Voices The ‘Identity Crisis’ Actors Face While Getting Into Character
- Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Sridevi's Biggest Fan; Gushes Over Her Portrayal Of Seduction In Mr India Song
- Kangana Ranaut Doubts Brahmastra's Box Office Numbers; 'Movie Mafia Decides Which Film Will Be Declared Hit'
- Hansal Mehta Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad After Fan Blames Him For Giving A Flop Film To Her
- SIIMA 2022 Winners List Tamil: STR, Kangana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priyanka Mohan & Others Bag Awards!
- Kangana Ranaut Pans Brahmastra; Says Whoever Called Ayan Mukerji A Genius Should Be Jailed
- Kangana Ranaut's Award Nomination Withdrawn After 'False Accusation'; Magazine Issues Statement
- Kangana Ranaut To Sue Popular Film Magazine For Nominating Her: Read Details Inside
- Kangana Ranaut Pens A Note On How One Should Treat Villains In Life; 'Make Them Comedians'