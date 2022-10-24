Kangana Ranaut Shares A Post To Address The ‘Bollywood Friends’ She Hurt This Year: You Deserved It
Apart from her critically acclaimed performances, Kangana Ranaut is quite famous in the entertainment industry for her unfiltered opinions about every aspect of Bollywood. This attitude has earned her both the love and hate of the audience as well as her fellow stars. On Sunday, Kangana shared a funny post addressing the sentiments of the 'Bollywood Friends' she hurt this year.
On Sunday, Ranaut took to Instagram to share a post where she added her own twist to a meme from the popular funny Twitter account 'Xavier'. Xavier's post originally addressed the people who they hurt this year by saying, "To anybody I hurt this year, you deserved it." Kangana tweaked the post by adding, "Now that the year is ending, I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends."
Before that post, Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story where she posted a photo of her doing a puja in her newly renovated temple. On the pedestal was the idol of Lord Ganesha, along with a framed Pichwai painting on the back. Above the pic, she wrote, "This festive season, renovated temple at home."
On the work front, Kangana is currently working in her directorial venture Emergency where she will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will be next seen in Tejas where she will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot. Recently, she announced that she will appear in yet another biopic, this time, she will play the Bengali Theatre actress, Noti Binodini. The film will be written by Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.
