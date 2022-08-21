Kangana Ranaut To Sue Popular Film Magazine For Nominating Her: Read Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut is yet again making headlines with a new announcement. The multiple National awards winner has decided to sue a popular film magazine for inviting her to their awards night and nominating her for the Best Actress award. Kangana Ranaut revealed her decision with a note posted on her Instagram story, on August 21, Sunday.

"I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks," reads Kangana Ranaut's post.