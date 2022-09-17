We all applaud and appreciate the great performances given by actors after watching their films. Many actors etch their name in cinema history by the type of character they play; be it Ranveer Singh's Allauddin Khilji in Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor's Haider and Kabir Singh, or Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan in Rockstar and Shiva in Brahmastra. However, little does the audience realize the impact the characters have on the actors themselves.
Kangana Ranaut Voices The ‘Identity Crisis’ Actors Face While Getting Into Character
Voicing those effects is Kangana Ranaut, who posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories. Where she is posing for a photo shoot in one picture, she is dressed in her character of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her movie Emergency, in the other. She tells readers that today is her break day, or what she calls her 'Pause Day'. In the blank, she wonders how one dissolves in a character and later finds that there is nothing left of them. They see their own pictures and wonder if they can ever be the same.
Explaining the identity crisis, the Dhaakad star wrote, "The truth is you can never go back to being the same person. Once a character has happened to you, it remains like a scar on your soul, like the darkness in the night, like a realization you can't own, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and the suffocating depths of the sea.....a character will remain regardless of you....#emergency."
Anupam Kher applauded her views in the post and commented, "You wrote this so well. Every 'good' actor will identify with what you wrote. Hai Ho!"
Currently, Kangana is busy shooting for Emergency, a film that she wrote and is directing herself. Along with Ranaut, the film will star Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman.
