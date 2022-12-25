Kapoors Christmas Brunch: Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor's Hand As They Make Ist Appearance After Raha's Birth
The Kapoor family hosted their annual Christmas brunch in style on Sunday (December 25) in Mumbai. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Neetu Singh, several Kapoor clan members attended the get-together to celebrate the festive season. Guess who stole all the limelight at the celebrations? None other than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two lovebirds made a stylish appearance as the brunch, leaving the fashion police might impressed.
Ranbir and Alia happily posed for the paparazzi as they attended the annual Kapoor brunch. The couple, who became parents last month, made their first public appearance after welcoming a baby girl in their lives. Drop everything and check out their stunning photos from the bash right here.
Alia, Ranbir Arrive In Style
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made waves as they made a couple entry at Kapoor's house to celebrate Christmas 2022 with their loved ones. The two lovebirds complemented each other, donning stylish clothes as they stepped out for the celebrations.
Alia, Ranbir's OOTD
While Alia Bhatt donned a floral pink dress for the brunch, Ranbir Kapoor looked all stylish in a black shirt and blue denims. He completed his look with a classic brown jacket, making his fans go gaga over his new avatar. The new dad sported a beard, leaving us wondering if the new look is for an upcoming project.
Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor's Hands
The Darlings actress held Ranbir Kapoor's hand the entire time, as she posed for the camera. She also wished the paparazzi Merry Christmas while they clicked her photos. Their cute snap is enough to melt our hearts.
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6, 2022. They made their first appearance after becoming parents of Raha Kapoor, leaving the netizens gushing. From donning stylish clothes to making headlines with their appearance, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hogged all the limelight during Christmas celebrations.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen in Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. The super hero flick co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy performed well at the box office, emerging as one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022.
RanLia, as fondly called by fans, worked together for the first time in a film in Brahmastra. The duo will once again share screen space in Brahmastra 2, which is expected to also feature Deepika Padukone.
Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!
