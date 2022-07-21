Karam Batth Reveals Padma Shri Kaur Singh’s Personality Traits That Inspired Him

With several accolades to his name, including the prestigious Padma Shri award, boxer Kaur Singh has been an inspiration to many. Though there are several positive traits that he exhibits through his personality, it's his dedication and hard work that left a lasting impression on actor Karam Batth.

Karam, who essays the role of Singh in the upcoming sports biopic, talks about the legendary boxer's personality in detail ahead of the film's release. "Undeniably, Kaur Singh ji is a very hard-working person, who always chased his goals without losing focus. There were obstacles, challenges, and failures along his journey, but he never succumbed to any of that. It was his sheer perseverance that made him popular across the globe. All these qualities really inspired me to be like him. There was a lot that I got to learn from this great personality during the making of our film"