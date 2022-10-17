Karan Johar At Last Discloses The Secret Contents Of The Coveted Koffee Hamper Of The Show Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar, the filmmaker and the host of the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, has at last disclosed the contents of the mysterious and much coveted Koffee hamper, given to the winners of the show's rapid fire round. The reveal happened over a video shared by Disney+ Hotstar on their Instagram handle, where Karan can be seen talking about the hamper.

In the video, Karan emphasises the importance of the not-so-important hamper by saying, "We behave like Koffee With Karan hamper is the most coveted award to ever win on planet Earth. Of course, we take ourselves very seriously but we are also deluded in our believing that it does matter. But I do believe that it does to some of them who come on the couch. The fights have been real, the interactions have been amazing, and the new judge and jury have really excited and energized the rapid fire rounds." The hamper was designed by Karan's 'dear friend' Dipti Goenka and her team. Watch the video here

The celebrity filmmaker showcased the goodies from the hamper to the audience. The items that made up the hamper were: Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates' Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, and Koffee With Karan mug. There were a few more items that Karan hid from the camera, like a mobile phone, some perfume, and a bottle of champagne.

The show was first launched in the year 2000, with Karan Johar as the host, and has till date done seven seasons and has witnessed many celebrities and actors from Bollywood as its guests. This year, the show has widened its scope of guests to include a few stars from down south.

The list of this year's guests includes Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, and many others.

The show has already received a go ahead for season eight from the Disney+ Hotstar.