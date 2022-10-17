Karan Johar, the filmmaker and the host of the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, has at last disclosed the contents of the mysterious and much coveted Koffee hamper, given to the winners of the show's rapid fire round. The reveal happened over a video shared by Disney+ Hotstar on their Instagram handle, where Karan can be seen talking about the hamper.
Karan Johar At Last Discloses The Secret Contents Of The Coveted Koffee Hamper Of The Show Koffee With Karan
In the video, Karan emphasises the importance of the not-so-important hamper by saying, "We behave like Koffee With Karan hamper is the most coveted award to ever win on planet Earth. Of course, we take ourselves very seriously but we are also deluded in our believing that it does matter. But I do believe that it does to some of them who come on the couch. The fights have been real, the interactions have been amazing, and the new judge and jury have really excited and energized the rapid fire rounds." The hamper was designed by Karan's 'dear friend' Dipti Goenka and her team. Watch the video here
Recommended Video
The celebrity filmmaker showcased the goodies from the hamper to the audience. The items that made up the hamper were: Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates' Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, and Koffee With Karan mug. There were a few more items that Karan hid from the camera, like a mobile phone, some perfume, and a bottle of champagne.
The show was first launched in the year 2000, with Karan Johar as the host, and has till date done seven seasons and has witnessed many celebrities and actors from Bollywood as its guests. This year, the show has widened its scope of guests to include a few stars from down south.
The list of this year's guests includes Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, and many others.
The show has already received a go ahead for season eight from the Disney+ Hotstar.
- Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Sly Dig At Karan Johar After Latter Quits Twitter; 'I Believe A Genuine Person...'
- Karan Johar Says ‘Goodbye Twitter', Check Out His Last Tweet
- Maja Ma First Review: Karan Johar Calls Madhuri Dixit 'A Pleasure To Watch'; Demands A Spin-Off
- 6th Annual Talentrack Awards: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam & Others Win Big
- Vivek Agnihotri Labels Koffee With Karan ‘Artificial'; Reasons Out Why He Would Never Appear On The Show
- Brahmastra: Karan Johar Questioned Ayan Mukerji Over 'Kesariya' Song Video; Says ‘He Didn't Like The First Cut
- Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Forbids Karan Johar From Taking Her Name In The Show
- Karan Johar Finally Opens Up Why He Hasn't Invited Taapsee Pannu On Koffee With Karan Yet!
- Koffee With Karan 7 Finale Promo: Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Namedropping Alia Bhatt; WATCH
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Grand Finale Part 1: Literally A Shocking Elimination
- Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Reveals She Is Honest But Not Harsh When It Comes To Shah Rukh Khan’s Films
- Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Opens Up On Son Aryan’s Arrest