Karan Johar Denies Disrespecting Nayanthara In Koffee With Karan 7; Says No Offence To Her Fans

Karan Johar has been heavily trolled by the fans of Nayanthara, for his comments on Koffee With Karan 7. The filmmaker-host irked the Lady Superstar's fans by stating that she is not the No.1 actress on his list. Karan Johar made this statement when his guest, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Nayanthara the No.1 actress in South cinema, in her Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

To the unversed, the host had asked Samantha who she thought is the No.1 actress in contemporary South Indian cinema. The actress picked her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara without a second thought. However, Karan Johar pointed at the Ormax list of India's top actresses and reminded Samantha that it is she who topped the list. He also added that Nayanthara is not on his list.