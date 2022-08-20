Amid Boycott Culture, Karan Johar Hopes India Comes Out To Watch Brahmastra Because It Is Beyond Worth It

While speaking to India Today, Karan said that he is extremely excited for Brahmastra and it is a huge endeavor taken on by Ayan Mukerji. He went on to add that Ayan is the most hard-working filmmaker that he has ever seen and Brahmastra is so special to him. While boasting about Ayan, Karan said that he has worked tirelessly for seven years on Brahmastra and visualised it for 10 years.

The ongoing 'boycott culture' has left Bollywood filmmakers worried about their upcoming films. Recently, films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Dobaaraa became the victims of boycott culture and they suffered terribly at the box office. Amid the ongoing chaos, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar hopes that India comes out to watch Brahmastra, as it is beyond worth it.

He further added, "So this kind of hard work, this kind of passion put in by Ayan, Ranbir (Kapoor) Alia (Bhatt), Amit uncle (Amitabh Bachchan), Nag sir (Nagarjuna), Mouni (Roy), and the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra, I hope that reaps rich dividends because everyone has put their blood sweat and tears into every piece and frame of the magnitude of Brahmastra. I really hope that India and the world really come and watch our film because I can really say this with an assurance that it's beyond worth it."

Apart from Brahmastra, Karan is also gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is helmed by him.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Speaking about the same, he said, "Ranveer and Alia are fantastic, their chemistry is palpable. I am also very honoured to actually work with Jaya (Bachchan) aunty, Dharamji, Shabana Azmi, and a group of really strong actors from Bengali cinema."