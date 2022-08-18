Filmmaker-host Karan Johar in his latest episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, revisited his 2012 film Student Of The Year. The campus romance marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Karan who helmed this movie, admitted that he was going through self-doubt just days before the film went on floors. While discussing a 'thirsty' scene featuring Sidharth drenched in water, Karan asked him what else he expected from the film.

The filmmaker said, "What did you think Student of the Year was about? The screenplay? There was no scene and no scope for performance. None of them won any debut award. Ayushmann Khurrana won every debut award."

When Sidharth mentioned that Karan brought depth to the character, the director laughed off and said that he had to come down to the brass tacks for Student Of The Year. KJo recalled his conversation with Abhishek Varman who was a creative director on that film and revealed that he had second thoughts about the film before they started shooting for it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hearing this, Sidharth interjected and told Karan that he was 'undervaluing' his work and talked about all the good bits from the film. To this, the latter revealed that the film that was eventually made was very different from what they had written.

"I don't know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, 'Why is this script so bad?'," the filmmaker said on the show. However, he accepted that at the end, Student Of The Year turned out a 'fun and entertaining watch'.

Further, the show's host also opened up on a scene featuring Sidharth Malhotra's character Abhimanyu which never made it to the film. KJo said that he wanted to justify why Sidharth's character wore trendy clothes despite being a middle-class boy.

The filmmaker said that at one point, he thought of a scene where he would show Sidharth's character selling all his medals and using the money to funding his wardrobe. However, he brushed off that idea because he realised that school medals are never made of real gold and silver.