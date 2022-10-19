Karan Johar On 10 Years Of Student Of The Year: Sidharth, Varun And Alia Went On To Become My Family

Karan Johar's 2012 campus romance Student Of The Year completes a decade today (October 19, 2022). The film marked the Bollywood debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who are today three of the most popular stars among the young lot.

As the film clocks ten years today, director Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to mark this special milestone with a heartwarming note.

KJo posted a video which features snippets from the film. In the video, he is seen saying, "Student of the Year is the celebration of everything I love about cinema. The zest, the youth, the comedy, the zing, the music, the comic timing. Everything that I love about Hindi cinema is a part of Student of the Year."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director admitted that while making the film, the entire team was 'not' like a happy family, as it is often said by those involved in the process of filmmaking.

He said, "It's really cliche to say we are one happy family because we never really are and everyone is really screaming and shouting to get the work done. But this felt like I was an old student in a high school."

In his caption for his post, Karan mentioned that more than a 'commercial success,' Student Of The Year him three of his most special relationships with Varun, Alia and Sidharth.

"SOTY started of as me making a "holiday film".... A film that certainly wasn't intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young, fun and entertaining ... what I didn't realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success ... would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives... this film gave me three of my most defining relationships ... Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family," KJo wrote in his post.

He further added, "I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own ...but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them... I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )... I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ..... love you to the moon and back ...."

In another Instagram post, he shared candid pictures of him with Sidharth, Alia and Varun and captioned them as, "Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It's no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you!❤️ #10yearsofsoty."

Student Of The Year revolves around rivals turned friends who find their bromance tested when they lock horns to win not only a grueling competition, but also the same girl's heart.