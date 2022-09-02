Karan Johar On Bollywood Receiving A Lot Of Hate: You Have To Turn A Blind Eye Towards Negativity

Be it for films, OTT or television, Karan Johar continues to remain the newsmaker on all the platforms. In the last few years, the filmmaker's name crops up every time there's a debate on nepotism. His ongoing talk show, Koffee With Karan 7 too remains a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Now, the filmmaker is all set to judge the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Karan was asked about the hate that Bollywood has been receiving since the last couple of months. He was asked if he feels that television has been unscathed from the 'boycott culture' that has been affecting many Bollywood films.

Karan told the news portal, "I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life."

He further added, "I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai, it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity."

Speaking about Karan Johar's upcoming stint on television, the filmmaker is one of the judges for Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10 which is making a comeback on screen after five years. He said that there's a massive audience base for TV which is one of the reasons why he is back on the tube.

With regards to films, Karan Johar's upcoming directorial is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.