Karan told Times Of India, "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can't believe you are having a baby."

Recently, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy via her Instagram page and left her well wishers in happy tears. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Karan Johar opened up about Alia's pregnancy and revealed how he reacted when she shared the good news with him.

Karan further said that it was a very emotional moment for him, and it still is. He recalled how he has seen Alia from a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman, and he is extremely proud of her.

Karan also asserted that the Raazi actress was his first burst of being a parent.

"My first burst of parenting was actually with her and she walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children," added Karan.

Currently, both Alia and Karan are in London. Recently, designer Manish Malhotra shared a couple of pictures with them on his Instagram page, wherein the trio is seen having a gala time together in London.

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.