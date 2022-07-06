Karan told ETimes, "I remember when Rakhi Sawant was on the show, she was giving one line after another and I was like, 'Oh my god! She's amazing. She's made for this!' She was fantastic. I remember her famous line ' Jo bhagwan nahi deta wo doctor de deta hai'. It went down in the history of one-liners. I remember she was on her feet, giving it one after the other."

The seventh season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan will start premiering from July 7, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, and we are all excited to see the celebrities spilling the beans about their lives. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Karan was asked if any of his guests at the talk show left him speechless, he picked Rakhi Sawant's name.

He further lauded Emraan Hashmi for being unapologetically honest during rapid fire round, and said that it was the most honest rapid fire he has seen right through his seven seasons.

Karan said, "And the other time was when Emraan Hashmi gave his rapid fire. You should go and watch his rapid fire, it's the most honest rapid fire I have seen right through my seven seasons. He's amazingly honest, disarmed and not bothered about the repercussions. And he actually got away with everything he said because he's that kind of guy."

Meanwhile, yesterday (July 5, 2022), Karan shared the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's episode. They are the first celebrities who will be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan.

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.