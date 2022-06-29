The team of the much anticipated revenge action spectacle Shamshera is on a huge high. First, the teaser of the film hit it out of the park as it presented a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor pitted against a vile, menacing oppressor Sanjay Dutt. Then, the trailer of the film generated frenzy among audiences and fans as it garnered a unanimously positive response from all quarters.

It is clear that Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor makes Shamshera a big screen entertainer to watch out for.

The director of Shamshera, Karan Malhotra, is thrilled with the outpouring of love for this novel big screen concept and reveals that the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg because it doesn't reveal much about the story that will unfold when the film releases on July 22nd!

Karan says, "I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the response that we have got for Shamshera. It validates that Hindi cinema, told in its most genuine and most authentic form, will always connect to the people who want to witness a big-screen spectacle. Adi's unconditional belief in my vision and an outstanding creative collaboration with my cast and crew has brought this revenge-action entertainer to life."

He adds, "What thrills me is that the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more to Shamshera than what the audiences have seen in the trailer. So many more layers, so many more characters, and so many more mysteries will unfold when they watch this splendour on the big screen."

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, is playing a larger than life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. He is thrilled that without giving out important aspects of the film's plot, the trailer has made such a huge impact!

He says, "As an artiste, when you and the entire team put in all the hard work trying to make a big screen visual spectacle, it is always heartening and validating to see such unanimously positive responses. I have to congratulate the captain of the ship, Karan Malhotra, YRF, the entire team of Shamshera at this moment. It's a really special feeling for all of us. But what's most exciting is that the trailer doesn't give us the entire story."

Ranbir adds, "It has been intelligently handled because the trailer is not linear. It hardly tells you anything about Shamshera's life. It doesn't tell you anything about Balli's emotional arc. It doesn't show Sanjay Dutt's insane villainy and the havoc he wreaks. For that, you have to wait for the film!"

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. The film revolves around a man who becomes a slave, a leader and then a legend for his tribe as he relentlessly fights for their freedom and dignity.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.