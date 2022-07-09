Ever since the trailer of Karan Malhotra's much anticipated film Shamshera dropped, fans cannot get enough of Ranbir Kapoor's new avatar. The film has the Sanju actor essaying a double role for the first time in his career. Right from the first teaser to the songs, Ranbir's quintessential larger than life character has caught everyone's attention.
Karan Malhotra Says Ranbir Was Always His First Choice For Shamshera; 'Didn't Think Of Any Other Actors'
In a recent interview with Mashable India, the film's director Karan Malhotra opened up on casting Ranbir Kapoor in his action adventure. He revealed that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was always his first choice for the film and that he and his wife Ekta didn't think of any other actors when they were penning the script. He added that when they had finished writing the script, they had started envisioning Ranbir in the lead character.
Karan told the portal, "I think he is in such a stage in his career that he is maturing into more mature roles and to get an opportunity to present Ranbir in such a role was great and thankfully, he agreed to do the movie."
Sharing his experience of the Tamasha actor, Karan said, "Ranbir is a complete director's actor, he is a pleasure to work with. Ranbir Kapoor ko aap ek taang pe khada kardo, ulta kardo, harness pe latka do, he will everything without any problem or without complaining. And as a director, that is very valuable to me."
Shamshera has Ranbir Kapoor locking horns with Sanjay Dutt's character Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop while Vaani Kapoor plays a travelling performer. Karan Malhotra had earlier clarified that this Ranbir-Sanjay starrer is a fictional story based in 1871 which is influenced by those times and a few historical movements that had taken place back then.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is slated to release in theatres on July 22.
