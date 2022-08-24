Karan shared a picture himself, wherein he is seen embracing Bipasha's baby bump and captioned it as, "It's a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar not familiar like I've done this before but more like I've felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA."

Not so long ago, actress Bipasha Basu made an official statement about her pregnancy and left her fans elated with the good news. Now, her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover took to his Instagram handle to jot down his thoughts on starting a new phase in life and revealed how he reacted when he learnt about Bipasha's pregnancy.

He went on to add that his feeling was so intense that he has not been brought to the external surface of his being, because he was afraid that he would explode into fireworks made of joy.

He further wrote, "When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one.. a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn't really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn't fully understand it and definitely wasn't something I could control. It's been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then." (sic)

Karan also wrote that he witnesses every change in Bipasha and what she goes through during pregnancy. For him, it is the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what God is and what a creator is.

"I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don't talk about this all the time? I feel myself constantly changing, constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I'm constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating a life within her and making it look like it's all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words. #parentstobe #monkeylove," concluded Grover. (sic)