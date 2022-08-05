Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan hit the headlines when reports floated in the media that the actress had quoted a massive remuneration of Rs 12 Crore to play the character of Sita in a film based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan.
Kareena Kapoor Addresses Rumours Of Hiking Fee For Sita's Role; 'I Was Never Offered That Film'
Following this, a section of netizens trolled her left, right and centre, and some even claimed that she had hurt their religious sentiments by hiking her fee to portray the role of Sita on the big screen. The reports also gave rise to debates on pay disparity existing in showbiz.
In her latest interview with Zoom, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally broke her silence on these reports and talked about how the topic of pay disparity was twisted into something else because of the heavy trolling.
The Good Newwz actress told the news portal that she never gave an explanation before on this matter as she was never offered that film.
"I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because maybe even they need stories. Every day, people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram, but I don't know where it came from," Kareena told the publication.
She further said that she has a job to do and cannot keep clarifying things to people. Interestingly, Kareena's actor-husband Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of the main antagonist Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush which is also inspired by the Ramayana.
Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan with regards to films, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming outing Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is paired opposite Aamir Khan. The much awaited movie, an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is scheduled to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office on August 11.
