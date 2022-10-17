Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif completed 10 years of marital bliss on Sunday (October 16, 2022). The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of intimate pictures with her better half to mark the special occasion.

Bebo posted two photos in which Saif is seen relaxing his head on her shoulder as they pose for the camera. She captioned them as, "Me and you ❤️ you and me ❤️ to eternity we go... Happy 10 Handsome Man ❤️❤."

Kareena's post received lots of love from her family and close friends. Her sister Karisma Kapoor commented, "Couple goals forever ❤️." Dia Mirza's comment read, "Happy anniversary beauties ❤️." Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary my loves ❤️." "Happyyyyy Anniversary ✨✨💫💫💫⭐️⭐️⭐️ 😇😇," commented Juhi Chawla. Amruta Arora dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Earlier, Saif's sister and actress Soha Ali Khan wished Kareena with a throwback picture from the latter's wedding day. It features the couple along with Soha, Saba Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Saif and Amrita Singh's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as, " To Bhai and Bebo, Wishing you both a lifetime of love, cherished memories and more. Happy anniversary."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got hitched in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012. Previously in an interview, the Veere Di Wedding actress had revealed that she had turned down Saif's proposal twice before she said 'Yes'.

Revealing the reason behind the same, she was quoted as saying, "I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we're just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. But I think I was always sure that I was going to marry him."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. The couple became parents to Jeh in 2021.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor has started working on her next, Hansal Mehta's crime thriller. She is also set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's cinematic adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X.'