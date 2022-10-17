Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif completed 10 years of marital bliss on Sunday (October 16, 2022). The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of intimate pictures with her better half to mark the special occasion.
Kareena Kapoor Drops Cozy Photos With Husband Saif Ali Khan On 10th Wedding Anniversary; 'To Eternity We Go'
Bebo posted two photos in which Saif is seen relaxing his head on her shoulder as they pose for the camera. She captioned them as, "Me and you ❤️ you and me ❤️ to eternity we go... Happy 10 Handsome Man ❤️❤."
Kareena's post received lots of love from her family and close friends. Her sister Karisma Kapoor commented, "Couple goals forever ❤️." Dia Mirza's comment read, "Happy anniversary beauties ❤️." Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary my loves ❤️." "Happyyyyy Anniversary ✨✨💫💫💫⭐️⭐️⭐️ 😇😇," commented Juhi Chawla. Amruta Arora dropped a bunch of heart emojis.
Earlier, Saif's sister and actress Soha Ali Khan wished Kareena with a throwback picture from the latter's wedding day. It features the couple along with Soha, Saba Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Saif and Amrita Singh's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as, " To Bhai and Bebo, Wishing you both a lifetime of love, cherished memories and more. Happy anniversary."
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got hitched in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012. Previously in an interview, the Veere Di Wedding actress had revealed that she had turned down Saif's proposal twice before she said 'Yes'.
Revealing the reason behind the same, she was quoted as saying, "I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we're just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. But I think I was always sure that I was going to marry him."
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. The couple became parents to Jeh in 2021.
Workwise, Kareena Kapoor has started working on her next, Hansal Mehta's crime thriller. She is also set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's cinematic adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X.'
- SRK Kisses Son AbRam After He Wins A Medal At Taekwondo Match; Saif-Kareena Cheer For Taimur
- Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the ramp with a baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week
- Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena's Reaction When She Watched Vikram Vedha; 'At The End Of The Interval, She..'
- Vikram Vedha First Review: Kareena Kapoor Calls It A Blockbuster; Rakesh Roshan Also Showers Praise
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Bebo's Best Bollywood Scenes Which Are Worth 'Tareefan'
- Alia Bhatt To Get An ‘All Girls’ Baby Shower; Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor To Host
- Priyanka Chopra Cried After She Was Offered Vamp's Role In Aitraaz, Was Asked To Correct 'Few Defects'
- Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha To Get An Early OTT Release To Minimise Losses: Report
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why Her Son Jeh Appears Grumpy On Camera; 'You Can Ask Him That...'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Son Taimur A 'Bright Boy'; Says 'He Already Has An Eye For Good Cinema'
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans
- Teej 2022: Dedicate These 5 Bollywood Songs To Your Wife To Make Her Fast Easygoing