Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top actresses in Bollywood who has delivered many blockbuster films in her career. After the birth of her younger son Jeh, the actress will be gracing the big screen for the first time in Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

In her latest interview with a news portal, the actress said that the fate of a film today depends on its content and that the era of bankrolling projects based on stardom is gone. Bebo said that in a world transformed by OTT and the COVID-19 pandemic, the realisation of uncertainty has forced people to focus on scripts.

Kareena told PTI, "Today, the stars are on their toes. Nobody knows what's happening and in what direction we should go. So, let's focus on content and scripts, reading and writing better things. Then all actors are safe. If we think that we can continue to concentrate and focus on building projects on stars and their stardom, then that is not going to happen anymore."

The Good Newwz star said that it's amazing to see the audience warm up to stories which they can connect to. She also told the news agency that the popularity of stars on social media does not guarantee box office success.

"Today, there are no stars according to me. Everybody is an actor. There is no guarantee that tomorrow somebody's film will take Rs 50 crore opening. Success and stardom doesn't matter... Anybody can have 50 million followers (but that) doesn't make you the biggest star in this country, not at all," Kareena was quoted as saying.

She said that this change was much needed as there is more different work for artistes today and added that the different actors who are coming in are amazing at their job.

Kareena told the publication that even though the audience are little spoilt because of the digital space, a good film will still bring people to the theatres.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Speaking about it, the actress said that the Aamir Khan-starrer is a massy commercial film because it's very emotional adding that it is quite brave of Aamir and Advait Chandan to have made that film.