Kareena Kapoor Khan was all praise for her elder son Taimur in her recent interaction with a news portal. She said that he wants to be like his father Saif and is very close to him.

Calling him a 'bright boy,' she said that Tim is very understanding and quite ahead of his age. She told the publication that he and her younger son Jeh are very naughty but added that Taimur listens when somebody forbids him from anything that's wrong.

Kareena told News18, "He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He's very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me. He's a boy who's very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn't supposed to do it."

The Good Newwz actress revealed that Taimur already has an eye for good cinema as he and Saif watch movies together.

"But both he and Jeh are very naughty. Boys, however, grow up and change. I'm sure things are going to change a lot. Having said that, at this age, he already has an eye for good cinema. On weekends, he gets to watch good movies. He doesn't spend too much time on the screen even though one of us always has to monitor it," Bebo told the news portal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on her Instagram page and often shares pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh.

With regards to work, the actress was recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. She is now all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 'The Devotion Of Suspect X.'