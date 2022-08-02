Kareena Kapoor Khan On Controversies Around Laal Singh Chaddha Release: Good Films Will Surpass Anything

She told India Today that now, everyone has a voice and there are different platforms so, everyone has an opinion too.

Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022, but the controversies around the film are not going to slow down anytime soon. There are many netizens who have been boycotting the film on social media and urging others not to watch the movie. Amid all the hullabaloo around Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to naysayers' 'cancel culture' and said if a film is good, it will surpass anything.

She further said, "So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

She went on to add, "I just post whatever I want to post. I am like 'It's a film and it's going to release and everyone will have their opinion.' So that's it. If it's a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything."

In the same interview, Kareena also addressed ageism in Bollywood and said that such discussions often happen on social media, not in real life. She said that such things become a topic of discussion, but in reality, every actress is getting work irrespective of their age. Kareena further averred that if any actress is talented she is bound to get work.

"Today I think everybody's doing great work. Age is just a number and people are doing different characters and you're as old as you look. I think that that's what you have to go by," concluded Kareena.