Recently, a few pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaced on social media from her latest vacation, and many netizens started questioning the actress if she is pregnant for the third time. While some questioned, others started trolling Kareena and Saif Ali Khan for the same. Owing to the same reason, Kareena clarified via her Instagram page that she is not pregnant and wrote, "It's pasta and wine guys..."
Kareena Kapoor Khan On Rumours Around Third Pregnancy: Am I A Machine? Leave The Choice To Me
Speaking about the same, Kareena told Hindustan Times, "That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went 'Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it's the wine and pasta, I don't know!' I had been on a 40 day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That's it, I had to take it in my stride, and say 'chill, it's okay, we are also human beings'."
Kareena further added that it's unfair of netizens to ask any woman if she is pregnant just because she has put on some weight.
"What do you mean 'is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?' Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na," averred Kareena who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.
In the same interview, Kareena also opened up about sharing raw pictures on Instagram and said that because the social media platform is pictorial, she is sticking to the original format of it. She further said that she is enjoying herself and keeping her page pretty real.
"You will see a little bit of family, there's nothing more I can do. I am also a private person, I am doing as much as I can," stated Kareena.
