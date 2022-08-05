During a conversation with India Today, Kareena was asked about her thoughts on Shamshera's failure at the box office, and here's what she said...

On July 22, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera arrived in theatres and despite being in tremendous buzz, the film tanked at the box office, as it failed to entertain the audience. Now, Ranbir's actress-cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

She said, "I am nobody to talk about a particular film because (a) I haven't seen the film. And (b) I think everybody operates differently. Everybody, kind of, treats and takes their film very differently. Like I said, some people are very attached and some people are not. So, it is a very individualistic kind of thing. Every actor operates and comes from a different area and every director does. To comment on that would be very wrong on my part."

While Kareena refrained from sharing her take on Shamshera's failure, many netizens disliked the story of Shamshera, because they found it very old-fashioned. While Ranbir's performance as Shamshera and Balli was lauded tremendously, it could not save the film from tanking at the box office.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is surrounded by controversies on social media. While some people want to boycott the film because it stars Aamir Khan, others want to boycott it because it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Netizens have been sharing old interviews of Aamir and Kareena, which had hurt their sentiments and have vowed not to watch their films ever. Well, it is to be seen how Laal Singh Chaddha will perform at the box office.