In her recent tete-a-tete with Prabhat Khabar, when Kareena was asked if would like to give any pregnancy tips to the Raazi actress, she said, "Why would I give tips to her? When people used to give pregnancy tips to me, I didn't use to like it."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, refrained from giving any pregnancy tips to her actress-sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. Surprised? Well, don't be. Kareena has a reason to do so!

In the same interview, Kareena opened up about doing Laal Singh Chaddha and clarified that she did not sign the film because it stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. She liked the story and also gave screening test before giving her nod to the film.

She said, "Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it. He always says 'listen to the story first of all'. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha."

She added, "I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film was supposed to hit the theatres earlier, but to avoid the clash with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, the film selected the current release date. Now, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and based on the bond of five siblings.