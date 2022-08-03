Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur is a darling with the paparazzi. Right from the time when he was born, the shutterbug never miss an opportunity to click his pictures which go viral on social media in no time. The same holds true for Taimur's younger brother Jeh as well.

In the past, both Kareena and Saif have talked about their kids being raised in the glaring eyes of social media. Recently, in an interview with India Today, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said that she doesn't understand why the photographers want to click Taimur's pictures.

Speaking about how she deals with the paparazzi culture, Kareena told the publication, "I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is that why they would want to photograph him."

She further said that her son Taimur doesn't understand the hype around his pictures and asks her why the paparazzi wants to click him.

"Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that," Kareena told the news portal.

In fact, there have been instances when Taimur has been seen requesting paps not to click him.

Also, Kareena was also asked if she has any advice for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt who will be raising her child in the social media age. To this, the actress said that she would advise Alia to just learn to live to live with it and added, "Each to it's own. The more you try to run away from it or control something, I don't know. I don't even think about it too much."

Speaking about work, Kareena is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film marks her return on screen after giving birth to her younger son, Jeh. Besides this movie, the Veere Di Wedding star also recently wrapped up the shooting of her Netflix debut, Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.