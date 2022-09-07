Kareena Kapoor Khan in her latest interview with a news portal, had the sassiest response to paparazzi concerned about her younger son Jehangir AKA Jeh often sporting a sombre expression whenever he's clicked by them.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why Her Son Jeh Appears Grumpy On Camera; 'You Can Ask Him That...'
The Veere Di Wedding star told News18, "You can ask him that whenever he's 18 or 20 and if, at all, he's ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."
Kareena also spoke about raising her sons Taimur and Jeh and said that they have to understand that both she and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan are working parents.
The actress said, "It's something I've always told Taimur. I've been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It's something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life."
Bebo said that she wants her kids to know that their mother goes to work and that they should respect that the woman of the house also works. The Bollywood star further told the tabloid that work will always be a part of her and that's how she wants to raise her sons.
After being in a live-in relationship for several years, Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012. They welcomed their firstborn Taimur in 2016 and then their second child Jeh in 2021.
With regards to work, Kareena was recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She is now gearing up to make her Netflix debut with Sujoy Ghosh's screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 'The Devotion Of Suspect X.'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Son Taimur A 'Bright Boy'; Says 'He Already Has An Eye For Good Cinema'
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans
- Teej 2022: Dedicate These 5 Bollywood Songs To Your Wife To Make Her Fast Easygoing
- Laal Singh Chaddha: PIL Filed Against Aamir Khan's Film For Disrupting Peace In West Bengal
- Mona Singh On Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Performance: I Don't Want To Think About The Short Term Things
- Laal Singh Chaddha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Film Has A Sluggish Weekend
- Hrithik Roshan Faces Backlash For Praising Laal Singh Chaddha; #BoycottVikramVedha Trends On Twitter
- Laal Singh Chaddha: Academy Heaps Praises On Aamir Khan's Film, Calls It A Faithful Adaptation Of Forrest Gump
- Laal Singh Chaddha Day 3 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Film Shows Slight Growth
- Aamir Khan And Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Land In Legal Trouble For Disrespecting Indian Army
- Mona Singh Reacts To Criticism For Playing Laal Singh Chaddha's Mother; 'It's Not An Aamir Khan Biopic'
- Laal Singh Chaddha Actor Harry Parmar On Film's Low Opening Numbers: It Doesn't Describe A Film's Future