Kareena Kapoor Khan in her latest interview with a news portal, had the sassiest response to paparazzi concerned about her younger son Jehangir AKA Jeh often sporting a sombre expression whenever he's clicked by them.

The Veere Di Wedding star told News18, "You can ask him that whenever he's 18 or 20 and if, at all, he's ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."

Kareena also spoke about raising her sons Taimur and Jeh and said that they have to understand that both she and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan are working parents.

The actress said, "It's something I've always told Taimur. I've been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It's something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life."

Bebo said that she wants her kids to know that their mother goes to work and that they should respect that the woman of the house also works. The Bollywood star further told the tabloid that work will always be a part of her and that's how she wants to raise her sons.

After being in a live-in relationship for several years, Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012. They welcomed their firstborn Taimur in 2016 and then their second child Jeh in 2021.

With regards to work, Kareena was recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She is now gearing up to make her Netflix debut with Sujoy Ghosh's screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 'The Devotion Of Suspect X.'