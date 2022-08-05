Kareena Kapoor Khan Says There Is No Bigger Star Than Alia Bhatt; Lauds Her For Having A Baby At 29

During the promotions of her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena was informed how Alia was at the receiving end of criticism when she announced her pregnancy via her Instagram handle. When Kareena was asked what she has to say about the same, she told Mid-day, "I think it's the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family."

She further said that she is lauding Alia so much, because she is a spectacular actor. Kareena also asserted that after delivery, Alia will go on to do the best of films.

"She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, 'I want to have a child with the man I love.' She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan," added Bebo.

We are sure these sweet words of Kareena will make Alia's day. Those who are not aware, Alia is the biggest fan of Kareena and she has openly admitted it several times while speaking to the media.

With respect to work, Alia's latest release Darlings is releasing today (August 5, 2022) on Netflix. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Kareena on the other hand, is busy promoting her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.