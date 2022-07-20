Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Photo Of Baby Jeh From London Airport

Taking some take off from her busy working schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently jetted off to Europe to enjoy a short vacation with her family including her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena who is quite active on social media, has been treating fans with stunning pictures from the picturesque locations. Recently, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram stories to share a goofy picture of her younger son Jeh.

In the picture, Bebo while travelling by the British Airways, is seen carrying Jeh in a trolley. The little munchkin, looking cute in a green T-shirt and grey pants is seen peeking out of the trolley towards the camera. Behind Jeh, there's an instruction poster that explains everything about 'Hand Baggage Allowance.'

Kareena accompanied this picture with a hilarious caption that read, "The caption says it all," along with a tears of joy and a heart-eyed emoticon. Previously, the actress had dropped another stunning picture of Jeh which featured the mother-son duo at arc bridge located by the Arno River in Ponte Vecchio, Italy. Her snap from her vacation diaries had her cuddling baby Jeh under a rainbow.

While Kareena is busy with some fam-jam, a couple of her holiday pictures left fans speculating about her pregnancy. However, on Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to debunk these rumours and said that it was 'just cheese and wine'.

With respect to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film. The movie helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller, 'The Devotion of Suspect X.' The murder mystery also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.