This August 11 will see the clash of the Titans at the box office. Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to entertain the audience with their respective films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

While the former is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the latter, a family drama, has Akshay essaying the role of a doting brother to four sisters.

Kareena Kapoor ने #BoycottLalSinghChaddha ट्रेंड पर दिया Reaction,Fans ने लगाई क्लास | *News

Recently, in an interview with Firstpost, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the leading lady of Laal Singh Chaddha opened up on her film clashing with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan.

The actress said, "Oh, is it? I didn't even know. That's great. I love Akshay, he is my darling friend and I love working with him. My last film Good Newwz was with him just before the pandemic. I wish him nothing but the best for everything that he does; he knows how much I love him."

She also addressed the negativity that has been surrounding Bollywood in recent times and said that it's a part of social media that cannot be stopped. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress admitted that people are more vociferous now and have a lot of things of say. Howeve, she also added that she doesn't think that stars get affected by it.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You are saying things but stars are living their life; you all are interested so you all are talking and commenting, it doesn't matter to anybody," Kareena told the news portal.

When asked about her opinion on the unpredictable nature of the film business especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kareena said that it's not about the stars anymore. According to the actress, if a film is good, it will work at the box office.

"Today there are no stars, we are all actors, we are trying to figure out and do good work and I think that is a good intention when we are all trying to do the best we can and there is no guarantee for anything. There is guarantee only for content when you make a good film, or a good show, or a good film on OTT, people will watch it and I feel Laal Singh is a good film. People will go for it ... it might pick up slowly, slowly but people will go and watch it," the Bollywood star told the portal.

Besides Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film based on the popular novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.