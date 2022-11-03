Karthik Aaryan Shares ‘In Between Takes’ Pics Of His Film Satyaprem Ki Katha

Karthik Aaryan became the new nation's heartthrob after his recent successes. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year with a revenue of Rs. 2.6 billion. Not only in theatres, but his performance also garnered praise amongst the OTT audience with his Netflix movie Dhamaka. As such, his fans and general audience are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects and scour through his social media profiles to catch a glimpse of them. Karthik sated his audience's demand on Wednesday, November 2nd by sharing a still from the shoot of the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Karthik took to Instagram Stories and shared a black-and-white photo of him sitting with director Sameer Vidhwans and other crew members of the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He captioned the picture as, "@shareenmantri @sameevidwans @karandontsharma #SatyaPremKiKatha(heart emoji) In between takes...."

Advertisement

This film of Karthik was embroiled in controversy last year as the initial name of the project was Satyanarayan Ki Katha, meaning the story of Lord Vishnu. Director Sameer Vidhwans later announced that he will change the title to avoid hurting the religious sentiments of people. Karthik then reposted the statement on his Instagram account.

In his statement, Sameer said, "The title of a film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. The producers and the creative team of the film are also in complete support of this decision."

Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark Karthik Aaryan's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the mega-successful horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from that, Karthik will be working with Alaya F in the romantic thriller Freddy, whose first poster he revealed on Saturday. Ekta Kapoor will be producing the film. Aaryan will also be seen in Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramallo. In addition, he will work in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

Click Here To View The Full Story On Instagram