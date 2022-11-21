Sara Ali Khan To Jahnvi Kapoor: Kartik Aaryan Was Rumoured To Be Dating These 5 Bollywood Actresses
Kartik Aaryan made a successful Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 sleeper hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has come a long way in his career since then.
After getting noticed in his first film, the handsome star went on to feature in films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Guest Iin London among others. However, Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved to be a turning point in his career.
Co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, the comedy film was among the biggest hits of 2018. Ever since then, the actor has been working with many big directors and is currently among the most loved leading stars of his generation.
While most of the Hindi films released this year aren't performing well at the box office, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a huge money spinner and escalated his popularity further. However, besides his work, the actor often makes headlines due to his love life as he gets linked with almost all of his female co-stars.
Most recently, several reports suggested that he has now found love in Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. However, the actor denied the same and called the rumours untrue.
From Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon, let's look at the actresses whose names were linked with Kartik before Pashmina.
Sara Ali Khan
Kartik's name first got linked with Sara Ali Khan when the 'Kedarnath' star expressed her desire to date him on 'Koffee With Karan 6' and admitted having a crush on him. Later, they worked together on Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and reportedly started dating each other. Soon after the film's debacle, there were rumours that the duo has parted ways. Earlier this year, they finally confirmed their relationship and breakup. However, Kartik and Sara are still cordial with each other.
Janhvi Kapoor
Kartik and Janhvi were working together on 'Dostana 2' and several reports suggested that they were in a relationship while shooting for the film. Also, there were rumours that the 'Dhadak' star was crazy for Kartik and even got the initials of his name tattooed on her hands. Later, there was a buzz that they had an ugly fallout after which Kartik didn't want to work with Janhvi.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti and Kartik first worked together in 'Luka Chuppi' and became buddies. As of now, they have completed shooting for Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' which is slated to release next year. Earlier this year, the duo got snapped hugging each other at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Mauritius after schedule wrap. Soon, their fans linked them which resulted in dating rumours. However, Kartik and Kriti have always maintained that they are great friends.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
In his career so far, Kartik teamed up with Nushrratt for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Ever since their first film, fans loved their onscreen chemistry and rumours started doing the rounds that they are together in real-life as they were spotted together on various occasions. However, they have always denied such reports.
Ananya Panday
Kartik shared the screen space with Ananya Panday in Mudassar Aziz's 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Ever since they started working together, there was a buzz that the duo is coming closer and have been dating each other. However, Kartik refuted the rumours in an interview with Pinkvilla and said, 'Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya (I stepped out for dinner with Ananya and all have begun asking questions). I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.'
