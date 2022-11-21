Sara Ali Khan To Jahnvi Kapoor: Kartik Aaryan Was Rumoured To Be Dating These 5 Bollywood Actresses

Sara Ali Khan

Kartik's name first got linked with Sara Ali Khan when the 'Kedarnath' star expressed her desire to date him on 'Koffee With Karan 6' and admitted having a crush on him. Later, they worked together on Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and reportedly started dating each other. Soon after the film's debacle, there were rumours that the duo has parted ways. Earlier this year, they finally confirmed their relationship and breakup. However, Kartik and Sara are still cordial with each other.

Janhvi Kapoor

Kartik and Janhvi were working together on 'Dostana 2' and several reports suggested that they were in a relationship while shooting for the film. Also, there were rumours that the 'Dhadak' star was crazy for Kartik and even got the initials of his name tattooed on her hands. Later, there was a buzz that they had an ugly fallout after which Kartik didn't want to work with Janhvi.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon

Kriti and Kartik first worked together in 'Luka Chuppi' and became buddies. As of now, they have completed shooting for Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' which is slated to release next year. Earlier this year, the duo got snapped hugging each other at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Mauritius after schedule wrap. Soon, their fans linked them which resulted in dating rumours. However, Kartik and Kriti have always maintained that they are great friends.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

In his career so far, Kartik teamed up with Nushrratt for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Ever since their first film, fans loved their onscreen chemistry and rumours started doing the rounds that they are together in real-life as they were spotted together on various occasions. However, they have always denied such reports.

Ananya Panday

Kartik shared the screen space with Ananya Panday in Mudassar Aziz's 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Ever since they started working together, there was a buzz that the duo is coming closer and have been dating each other. However, Kartik refuted the rumours in an interview with Pinkvilla and said, 'Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya (I stepped out for dinner with Ananya and all have begun asking questions). I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.'