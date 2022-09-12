Kartik Aaryan made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. His 12-minute monologue in the film where he is seen ranting about men's plight in relationships became popular with the youth.

However, it was his 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made him a household name and his last release, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 added more to his stardom by being one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022.

Recently, at a CNN-News 18 event, Kartik looked back at his journey and opened up on his struggles in Bollywood. He said that he became a known name only after he clocked seven years in the film industry.

The Bollywood star said, "The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it's been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn't know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren't aware that I exist."

Kartik said that when he looks back at his journey, he feels that he would never change anything about it.

"I have been lucky, unlucky, with ups, and downs. I have seen everything. I'm enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka right now and I'm really in a good space thankfully," the Love Aaj Kal actor said at the event.

With regards to his upcoming movies, Kartik has some exciting projects lined up. This includes Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, Shashank Ghosh's Freddy, Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan.