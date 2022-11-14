Kartik In Hera Pheri To John In Welcome Back: Actors Who Replaced Akshay In Sequels To His Hit Films

Akshay Kumar, who entered Bollywood in 1991 with Raj N Sippy's Saugandh, has established himself among the most loved and successful stars in the film industry.

Over the years, he has delivered several hit films and one of them is Hera Pheri. Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy was released in 2000 and also featured Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Back then, the film underperformed at the box office. However, over the years, it attained cult status, and then, its sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri got released in 2006. Ever since its success, fans have been waiting for the third installment with the same star cast.

However, Akshay recently rejected Hera Pheri 3 and Kartik Aaryan has reportedly replaced him in the third part. Interestingly, it isn't the first incident when the Khiladi star has been replaced by another actor in the sequel to his hit film.

From Kartik Aaryan to John Abraham, let's look at the list of Bollywood stars who replaced Akshay in his films' sequels.