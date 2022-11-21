Kartik Aaryan Is The Akshay Kumar Of Next Generation; Here’s Why

Kartik Aaryan Is A Versatile Actor Like Akshay Kumar

Kartik Aaryan has proved his versatility time and again on the big screen just like Akshay. From comedy to romance, drama and even horror comedy, Kartik has been acing every genre. It goes without saying that Kartik's humour quotient is on point. On the other hand, Akshay's comedy films have been iconic and a treat to the fans. Besides, he has also managed to win hearts with his romantic hero image and even as a family man on the big screen.

Kartik Aryan Is Emerging As A Bankable & Trusted Star

Over the years, Kartik has also managed to have a good hold at the box office and his fans have opened to good reviews. Post the stupendous success of his 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik has been delivering back to back hits (except Love Aaj Kal). Though Dhamaka released on OTT, it received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Talking about Akshay, he has been a box office king for years as a majority of his films have entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Kartik Aaryan Has Some Impressive Projects Lined Up

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan made the headlines when he played the lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 released psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In fact, he has also reportedly replaced Khiladi Kumar in the much awaited Hera Pheri 3. Apart from this, Kartik has several impressive projects lined up across genres. He will be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada wherein he will be seen doing some breathtaking action sequences. Besides, he will be romancing Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha which is a musical romantic drama, Shashank Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy and Hansal Mehta's Captain wherein he will play the role of a pilot.

Kartik Aaryan Has An Infectious Smile Like Akshay Kumar

Well, Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive female fan following like Akshay Kumar. As much as the ladies love their charismatic personalities, Kartik also has an infectious smile like Khiladi Kumar which never fails to touch millions of hearts.