Kartik Aaryan Recounts When Rooh Baba Had A ‘Paav Bhaji Date’ With Vijay Salgaonkar On The Eve Of His Birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn are having the time of their lives basking in the success of their films. Where Ajay is enjoying a hit in the form of his Drishyam 2 after a long run of unsuccessful films, Kartik is still celebrating the hangover of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success. Amidst the high, the latter shared a pic on social media on the eve of his birthday, where he is posing with the Drishyam actor with a caption that cleverly promotes the former's movie.

On Monday, 21 November, Kartik posted a photo on his Instagram handle in which he posed with the Drishyam star Ajay Devgn. Both men were looking exceptionally dashing with Mr. Devgn donning a suave black blazer with a striped shirt underneath. Kartik, on the other hand, was wearing a grey checkered blazer with a white shirt and grey sweater layered underneath it. The sweater even had a printed red flower adorning it.

However, what stole the limelight in the post was not the two successful actors coming together but the clever caption that came with the pic. In it, Kartik recounted a tale of a 'Paav Bhaji date' his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 character Rooh Baba had with Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam style. He wrote, "Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi.Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. OS - paav bhaaji bohot achchi thi."

The internet went gaga over the post with many netizens complimenting the clever caption. One user complimented Kartik by saying, "Caption King for a reason." Another took the joke a bit further and wrote, "We need proof, hume pav bhaji ka bill dikhao(laughter emoji)." Many netizens wished Kartik in advance for his birthday with comments like, "Happy Bday eve Kartik!" and "Someone's birthday is tomorrow."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Freddy. In the film, he is essaying the role of a shy dentist with a few secrets in his closet. The movie will also feature Alaya F and its teaser was released on November 7. Aaryan is also shooting for Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramallo. In addition, he will work in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Also, he is working in Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem ki Katha. The film will mark Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the mega-successful horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, will be next seen in his directorial venture Bholaa. Along with that, he is also shooting for Maidaan, Rohit Shetty's Singham 3, and Neeraj Panday's untitled thriller.