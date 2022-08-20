Kartik Aaryan has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is currently on cloud nine. In his recent interview with a publication, the actor reflected upon his journey and his film choices.
Kartik Aaryan Says He Is A Massy Person; 'But I Also Want My Films To Be Relatable'
The actor said that in the last few years, people enjoyed small-town stories but today, people are getting back to massy entertainers as well. According to Kartik, people want variety and are not satiated with one kind of cinema. He told the tabloid that the success of KGF 2, Pushpa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a proof to that.
Kartik said, "I am a massy person and I love mass entertainers. But I also want my films to be relatable." Citing example of his character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor said that while Ruhaan is a very relatable character, Rooh baba is larger than life. Kartik further said that as an actor and a member of the audience, he is not genre-specific.
On being asked what makes him relatable to the audience, the Luka Chuppi star explained, "My roots, my growing up in a town like Gwalior, is what makes me who I am. I will always be that person. Also, being from a small town not only makes me strive harder to reach the number one spot, but also keeps me grounded. I can still go back and live that life."
Reflecting upon his 11-year journey in the film industry, he is satisfied and proud that he is made it on his own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing him and went for the craft instead of the lineage.
With regards to Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects, the actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Shehzada, Freddy, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Captain India and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan.
