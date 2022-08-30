Kartik Aaryan made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. But, it was the 2018 blockbuster film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which marked his entry in the big league.
Kartik Aaryan Shares A Cryptic Post; 'We Belong Here And We Deserve To Dream'
This year, the actor delivered one of the highest grossing Hindi films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has added more to his popularity. Known for his handsome looks and irresistable charm, Kartik enjoys an immense fan-following on social media and keeps his followers updated about his daily activities.
Recently, Kartik dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram which left fans guessing what's on his mind. The actor posted a picture of himself in which is seen facing off the camera. He also played a track in the background whose lyrics read, "And all of it's helped us grow, we belong here and we deserve to dream."
Meanwhile, Kartik once again won the hearts of his fans by reportedly rejecting a paan masala advertisement deal worth Rs 9 Crore as he is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.
Speaking about films, Kartik Aaryan's last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a winner at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial came as a huge relief for the Hindi Film Industry who was going through a dry spell at the box office post COVID-19 pandemic.
The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Shehzada which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. The film marks his reunion with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Besides this family entertainer, Kartik also has Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-titled film.
