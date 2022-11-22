Kartik Aaryan Shares Childhood Memories On His 32nd Birthday: My Mom Used To Keep Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Various children celebrate their birthdays in different ways. Where some enjoy it privately with only their parents and siblings, and many enjoy it with a big party where they would invite their friends and have fun with them. Kartik Aaryan was one of the latter ones. However, there used to be a small twist to it which he revealed recently in an interview on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.

As he turned 32 today, Kartik had an interview with ETimes where he shared some of his childhood memories of how his birthday was celebrated and also talked about the love and admiration he receives every ear from his fans on the occasion. He said that what truly touches him the most during his special day is the love that his fans give him and the small things they do for him. "A birthday also gives you a chance to be grateful for his life, no matter what you do and where you are, just that the divine force has gifted you a life where you have your parents, your family around you - it's a huge blessing." He added.

Talking about his earlier birthday memories, Aaryan said, "I remember kids from our neighbourhood and my school friends coming over to our house. As soon as the guests used to leave the house, I used to start unwrapping my gifts. I was so impatient.....gifts ke mamle mein aaj bhi waisa hi hoon(chuckles)."

Kartik Aaryan also shared the one thing that would be different from a normal birthday celebration. He said, "My mom used to keep Satyanarayan Katha at home on my birthday and even today, she does that. It's like a ritual now. Baaki, woh mera favourite khana banaati hi hai - daal makhni, paneer, raita, pulaav, puri, aur dessert mein ek special kheer which I think she has some special recipe, kyunki vaisa taste mujhe kahin aur nahi nila hai."

Aaryan also talked about his newfound success and the responsibilities that come with them. "I am the face of various brands. So I have to make sure that I pick the right ones which either resonate with my principles and my personality or are not harmful and hazardous in any way. I am really glad that I am getting to represent some really great brands."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Freddy. In the film, he is essaying the role of a shy dentist with a few secrets in his closet. The movie will also feature Alaya F and its teaser was released on November 7. Aaryan is also shooting for Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramallo. In addition, he will work in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Also, he is working in Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem ki Katha. The film will mark Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the mega-successful horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.