Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After the blockbuster success of his last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is currently on a signing spree and has now been roped in for another big project.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is all set to join hands with Anurag Basu for the much-awaited Aashiqui 3. The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Vishesh Films with its soundtrack composed by Pritam.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle to make this big announcement. Sharing a picture in which he is seen posing with director Anurag Basu, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, the young star captioned the picture as, Team 'A' ❤️🎶 #AnuragBasu #Pritam

#BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt 🙏🏻."

He also dropped the official logo of Aashiqui 3 with a short video featuring the revamped version of the popular song 'Ab Tere Bin' from the 1990 film Aashiqui. He wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum 🎶 #Aashiqui3 ❤️ This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da 🤗."

While speaking with Variety, Kartik expressed his excitement over being a part of Aashiqui 3 and said, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

Director Anurag Basu said that he is truly looking forward to Aashiqui 3 as it is his first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work.

Speaking about the highly popular Aashiqui franchise, the first film which released in 1990, featured Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. In 2013, Mohit Suri helmed Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The music of both the films turned to be chartbusters.

Besides Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan has many interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Shehzada, Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-titled film.