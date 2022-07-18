Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup yet again, as he is all set to kickstart his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The untitled project will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan.
Kartik Aaryan To Star In Kabir Khan's Next; Sajid Nadiadwala To Produce The Film
While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never seen before avatar.
Kabir Khan took to his Instagram handle to make this announcement and wrote, "I'm excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger than life canvas. We start shooting early next year."
Interestingly, this is Kartik's first big announcement after the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the superstar now gets director Kabir Khan, who has made blockbusters including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. Also, Kabir collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time.
Though the details of the project has been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large scale production and based on a true story, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.
